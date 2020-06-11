Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Raised by Analyst

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

NYSE MA opened at $313.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.06. The stock has a market cap of $313.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

