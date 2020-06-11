Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Increased by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Shares of SBNY opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

