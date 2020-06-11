Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 131.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.