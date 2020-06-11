Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

