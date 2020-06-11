Raymond James Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $200.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet has a twelve month low of $109.39 and a twelve month high of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,327.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.01 and its 200 day moving average is $185.38.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Insulet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insulet by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

