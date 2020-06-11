RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Nomura Instinet

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,251.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,476,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,240,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

