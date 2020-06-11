Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RBNC. TheStreet cut Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,516 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,345,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

