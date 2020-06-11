Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wendys Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter valued at about $81,840,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.