ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $181,156,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after buying an additional 316,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,228,000 after buying an additional 214,029 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,894,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,278 shares of company stock worth $2,895,235. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

