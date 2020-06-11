Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.27

Ressources Minieres Radisson Inc (CVE:RDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 702586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00.

Ressources Minieres Radisson Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

