Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 700 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIFS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIFS opened at $176.97 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.89. The stock has a market cap of $379.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on HIFS. BidaskClub raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

