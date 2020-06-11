Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,363 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of IMPINJ worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 272.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 279,205 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson purchased 48,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $86,570.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMPINJ stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. IMPINJ Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.57.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

