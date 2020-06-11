Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,800 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of National Bankshares worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in National Bankshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in National Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 108,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,411 shares of company stock worth $80,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bankshares Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

