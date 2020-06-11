Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,212 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Garrett Motion worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 3.52.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

