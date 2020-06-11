Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,310 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Beazer Homes USA worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 288,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 527,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 14.12 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.