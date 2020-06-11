Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.