Rhumbline Advisers Has $375,000 Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Entercom Communications worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETM opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $311.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $39,979.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,408,986 shares of company stock worth $2,078,892. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

