Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 207,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after buying an additional 1,774,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after buying an additional 930,713 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,672,000 after buying an additional 360,974 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 42.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,655,000 after buying an additional 526,702 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

PLNT stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

