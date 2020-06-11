Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

