Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 423 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 152.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

