Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,487,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 329,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after buying an additional 243,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58,856.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after buying an additional 240,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

