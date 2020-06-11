Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 164.67 ($2.10).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 173.85 ($2.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.71. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

