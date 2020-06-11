Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 71.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 25,581,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,095,000 after buying an additional 10,655,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251,825 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

TALO opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Talos Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

