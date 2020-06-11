Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,200,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 21,480.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,420.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

