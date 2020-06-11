Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cyberark Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after buying an additional 907,364 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in Cyberark Software by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after buying an additional 80,977 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.95.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.