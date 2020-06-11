Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $316,000 Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 381.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

TBNK stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.58%. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

In related news, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $88,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $189,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.