Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $322,000 Stock Position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $751.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

