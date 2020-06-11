Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 290.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Citizens & Northern worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $35,866.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,540.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $63,585 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.