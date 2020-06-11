Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Schultz acquired 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $211,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSBI. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

