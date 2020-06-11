Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $83.99 on Thursday. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

