Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 161,768 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

UA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

