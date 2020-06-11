Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen bought 2,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.