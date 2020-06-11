RWWM Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.2% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,492.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

