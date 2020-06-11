Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after purchasing an additional 608,085 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $30,957,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 35.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.