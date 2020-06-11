Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sabre by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,806,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

