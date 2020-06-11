Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

SFE opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $152.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,803.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 16,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,357.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,361.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,026 shares of company stock worth $470,221. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

