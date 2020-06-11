Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

