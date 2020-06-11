SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total value of $8,328,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,453 shares of company stock valued at $95,373,290. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $306.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,826.02 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

