Scotiabank Boosts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to $69.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

