Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

SA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE:SA opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 294,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

