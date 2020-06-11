Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 14th total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SECO opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.62. Secoo has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SECO shares. ValuEngine lowered Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the fourth quarter valued at $24,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

