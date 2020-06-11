ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $37.98 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

