Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 580 at Jefferies Financial Group

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 598 ($7.61) to GBX 580 ($7.38) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 610 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 525 ($6.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 687.11 ($8.75).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 593 ($7.55) on Thursday. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 992.50 ($12.63). The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 772.94.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury will post 1997.9999235 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

