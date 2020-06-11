Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Price Down 24.3%

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) were down 24.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 27,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 339,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weber Alan W increased its position in Shiloh Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,649,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the first quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shiloh Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

