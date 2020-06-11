Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 82.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 599,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,950,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,476 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $5,626,339.99. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,562 shares of company stock worth $11,930,722. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

