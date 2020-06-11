Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Rises By 21.9%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 14th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Celanese by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

