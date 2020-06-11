Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Increases By 22.6%

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 14th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ENBL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $301,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.57. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

