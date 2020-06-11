Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rises By 22.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 14th total of 948,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.84 million, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,835. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 86.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

