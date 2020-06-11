Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Rises By 21.8%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 14th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OVLY opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.36%.

In other news, Director Janet S. Pelton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,958 shares of company stock worth $111,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

