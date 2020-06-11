Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Drops By 16.3%

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 14th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Quest Resource stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg purchased 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,517 shares of company stock valued at $43,317. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

